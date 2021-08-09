EpicShare Is A Space For Healthcare IT Executives To Learn & Share

New website offers insights, tips, and details on healthcare organizations' experiences so other groups can replicate what works well.

VERONA, Wis., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicShare.org launches today to give healthcare executives new ideas for using healthcare IT to improve their organizations. The site combines insights from industry leaders, quick tips on improving outcomes and performance, and in-depth case studies to inspire and guide healthcare leaders in advancing care. It also shares some pearls of wisdom from Judy Faulkner.

"Every day we hear about the impressive ways healthcare organizations use technology to improve health outcomes for patients, strengthen their communities, and reduce the cost of care," said Eric Helsher, Vice President of Customer Success at Epic. "EpicShare brings the best of these strategies and insights together every week so that healthcare leaders can learn from each other and replicate successful approaches."

EpicShare includes:

Share & Learn - Articles that describe how organizations improve care and reduce costs with healthcare IT, so others can learn from their experiences and replicate their outcomes.

- Articles that describe how organizations improve care and reduce costs with healthcare IT, so others can learn from their experiences and replicate their outcomes. Tips & Tricks - Insights on using health IT to address common challenges, prepare for upcoming industry trends, and improve operations.

- Insights on using health IT to address common challenges, prepare for upcoming industry trends, and improve operations. Perspectives - Editorials from executives sharing actionable ideas to achieve an outcome, address a problem, or support organizational change.

- Editorials from executives sharing actionable ideas to achieve an outcome, address a problem, or support organizational change. News Watch - A curated set of news articles highlighting achievements that other care organizations can replicate.

- A curated set of news articles highlighting achievements that other care organizations can replicate. Hey Judy ­­- Stories from Epic CEO Judy on her personal philosophies and experiences over the years.

