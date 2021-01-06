EpicentRx, Inc. In An Expansive Growth Phase

LA JOLLA, Calif. , Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering "adaptable" oncolytic adenovirus therapeutics as well as a small molecule CD47 antagonist called RRx-001 to address unmet needs in cancer, today announced $10 million in growth capital financing from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to bolster both programs.

These growth capital funds will be used to accelerate the company's "AdAPT" platform, built on EpicentRx's next-generation adenovirus viral vector technology, to advance the program's lead clinical stage product, AdAPT-001, a phase 1 oncolytic adenovirus vector, with proprietary TGF-beta targeting modifications for enhanced anti-cancer immune activation. EpicentRx will also further support its novel small molecule RRx-001, currently advancing in a phase 3 global trial with SciClone Pharmaceuticals as part of a partnership established in 2020.

"We welcome this new relationship with Silicon Valley Bank to reinforce our path forward," stated Dr. Franck Brinkhaus, PhD, EpicentRx CFO. "EpicentRx continues on a strong growth trajectory following the recent partnership with SciClone Pharmaceuticals involving our phase 3 small molecule asset, RRx-001, and this funding from SVB positions us to carry our current programs ahead aggressively to meet significant company milestones in 2021."

"We are excited to support EpicentRx with this new senior term loan as the Company continues to advance its clinical stage pipeline to improve unmet needs in oncology," said Igor DaCruz, Director of Life Science and Healthcare at Silicon Valley Bank.

