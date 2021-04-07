Epic Staffing Group Business Units Named As A Best Staffing Company

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Staffing Group(Epic) announced recently that three of its business units have been named as a Best Staffing Firm to Work For winner for 2021: Emerald Health Services, Federal Staffing Resources , and Orbis Clinical. The Best Staffing Firm to Work For awards are given annually by Staffing Industry Analysts(SIA), and recognize employers for their top performance in employee engagement and creating a workplace conducive to talent development, enjoyment, collaboration and productivity.

The winners, announced last month during the annual Executive Forum North America, represent companies who scored in the top quartile of each award category. Internal employees at each firm were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories, focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation and benefits.

"We are thrilled that three Epic Staffing Group companies have been recognized by SIA as best places to work," said Mark Siegel, Epic CEO. "At Epic, we have an unwavering commitment to our employees to create a unique, engaging and supportive environment for them to thrive within. We are honored to have the results of this commitment recognized, especially during the challenges our teams faced over the past year in the wake of the many adversities we all encountered amid the COVID-19 crisis."

While Emerald Health Services, Federal Staffing Resources, and Orbis Clinical achieved this recognition on their own merit as individual companies from their respective employees, it reflects the ethos of Epic Staffing Group as a whole.

"Receiving recognition for the work we believe in—ensuring our employees' happiness—is a huge honor," said Beverly Scott, Epic VP of Human Resources & Organizational Development. "Our continued success is attributed to the people we have on our teams."

About Epic Staffing Group:

Epic Staffing Group ("Epic") is a diversified national provider of staffing services to the bio-pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Our staffing verticals include life science recruitment for permanent placement and life sciences consulting, travel nurse jobs, Interim executive placement, travel allied, school nurse jobs and therapy, government healthcare staffing, and international clinician placement. Focus is placed on areas where there is significant imbalance of supply and demand, where the Epic business model can add significant value.

