EPIC Revenue Consultants Is Named Exclusive Third Party Reseller Of Kriya RevGEN Spider Analytics Platform

SCRANTON, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Revenue Consultants and Kriya RevGEN are excited to announce an exclusive partnership to expand the reach of Kriya RevGEN's Spider Analytics tool to hotels worldwide.

The automated, cloud based tool creates enormous efficiencies within hotel revenue management departments by providing brand agnostic, reservation level analytics on a user friendly interface. Spider Analytics has the capabilities to support individual hotel owner / operators or large scale, multi-brand management groups. It allows ownership, executives, and revenue leaders the ability to quickly access key decision making information (automated forecasting, pace, budget, pick-up, segmentation) to optimize their strategies and drive revenue results.

RevGEN's partner, EPIC Revenue Consultants, was founded with a single mission to lead the industry with comprehensive offerings in revenue management and intelligence reporting. Since their inception, EPIC has been utilizing the Spider platform as a solution for their clients. The strong working relationship between the two start-ups, and the extensive industry relationships made this partnership a natural fit.

"As we look to grow the reach of our platform, we chose EPIC Revenue Consultants because of their vast network and solid reputation that has already led to significant growth for the Spider Analytics platform and both of our organizations," says Bill Daviau President and CoFounder of Kriya RevGEN. "Being based in Dallas, it was important to find a partner that has a strong NYC, East Coast, and International presence. EPIC's strong footprint in those areas made them a natural partner as we believe they will allow us to foster stronger relationships with hotel partners across the globe."

Both companies have strong ties and a deep understanding of the data needs within the hospitality industry. From working on property, for major management groups and to being key decision makers for the big brands, together they have evolved this analytics tool to address key day to day needs of hoteliers.

"As industry colleagues and friends for nearly a decade, taking this next step as strategic partners brings me much excitement," said Abe Salam CEO, of EPIC Revenue Consultants. "The Hospitality Industry has struggled to streamline reporting in a way that is easy to disseminate and maximizes the data efficiently for the best revenue decisions, and the Spider Analytics platform provides the perfect solution to this need not only for independent properties but across all major brands."

The second version of Spider Analytics will be launching in Q1 2021. With a brand new high performance back-end, cutting edge user interface, and many enhancements including the RevPAK (an auto-generated revenue call packet), custom alerts, and custom dashboarding these changes will elevate the current platform taking hotel revenue analytics to the next level.

About EPIC Revenue ConsultantsEPIC Revenue Consultants, is a full solution hospitality firm that helps hotel partners increase top line revenues while maximizing bottom line profitability. EPIC was founded with a single mission: to lead the industry, with comprehensive offerings in Revenue Management and Business Intelligence through EPIC service. Our team of experts have experience across the globe working for a variety of brands and hotel products, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, hotel and hostel style accommodations, and to economy and luxury based properties. EPIC's software and revenue management services are deployed over 100 hotels worldwide for both independent and branded properties. With a proven track record of 12% growth in RevPAR and over 25% savings in third party commissions, EPIC looks to drive top-line revenue while optimizing distribution costs to maximize profitability. To learn more about EPIC visit www.epic-rev.com .

About Kriya RevGENOur story is simple: in 2013, founder Bill Daviau left his Senior Manager role at a leading hotel corporate headquarters in search of more efficient and data driven revenue management. At his old position, he noticed that revenue managers spent more time pulling reports than making critical decisions, which kept them from their real purpose and passion: implementing strategies that positively impact the bottom line. Bill teamed up with Kriya Hotels which owned multiple hotels across different brands, and together they began leveraging their expertise to create a brand neutral revenue platform that frees up revenue managers to focus on strategy, displays intuitive reservation level analysis, and allows ownership to quickly assess portfolio performance at a glance. RevGEN has grown into an industry leader in revenue management analytics and services working with some of the largest hotel management companies and brands in the USA. Our current partners span 36 states and over 600 hotels.

Contact: Victoria Winter victoria@epic-rev.com 716.480.0635

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epic-revenue-consultants-is-named-exclusive-third-party-reseller-of-kriya-revgen-spider-analytics-platform-301206709.html

SOURCE Epic Revenue Consultants