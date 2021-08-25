EPedigree Software Market From Application Software Industry To Contribute Positive Growth Of $ 2.82 Billion Post COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ePedigree software market size is expected to increase by USD 2.82 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 15.40% during the forecast period. The report on the ePedigree software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies rising requirements for serializability to tackle counterfeiting as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing rates of technology adoption and the proliferation of technologies and ensuring compliance with governmental regulations are few other factors anticipated to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. However, evolving compliance requirements act as a perpetual risk factor leading the market to get affected adversely in the upcoming years.
The ePedigree Software Market is segmented by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The on-premises deployment will lead the market share and continue to remain the highest revenue-generating deployment segment of the market during the next few years. In terms of geography, 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America due to the implementation of deadlines of the DSCSA and other regulatory standards in the US.
