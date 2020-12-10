Epazz, Inc: The COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerated The Shift To Remote Work, And A Vaccine Will Bring Employees Back To The Office; Companies Are Using DeskFlex Desk Booking Software To Reduce Office Space And Save Money

DeskFlex desk booking software modernizes agile working transition; survey reveals 43% of employees want to retain flexible work post-COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of mission-critical cloud-computing software solutions and blockchain business solutions such as DeskFlex desk booking software, announced today that customers say having their employees work part time in the office is beneficial for their companies. Employees are more productive, and companies are reducing the size of their office space, sometimes saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a trend we have been seeing over the past 10 years. Demand for desk booking software will increase once the vaccine is ready for distribution because employees will be back in the office, even if on a part-time basis. DeskFlex has revolutionized organizations' remote work setup worldwide during the pandemic.

Results of a recent getAbstract survey revealed nearly 43% of all full-time U.S. employees want to work remotely for a few days and schedule their return to the office on a weekly basis. Of the 1,200 respondents, almost 20% reported their employer is considering future remote work alternatives.

The coronavirus threat accelerated the digitization of the workspace that began with the invention of personal computers. Many workers already had some telecommuting experience before the pandemic, but during the pandemic, employers and employees left with few options participated in a global work-from-home experiment. FlexJobs reported 3.4% of the American workforce already telecommuted in 2019. The transition to remote work surged to 50% in April 2020.

Historically, companies have felt adamant about not letting employees work from home, despite the evidence that agile working increases productivity and employee satisfaction. As America tries to reopen postpandemic, almost 50% of workers prefer to work at home at least once per week. The demand for desk booking software technology has inevitably surged.

A recent case study from Allied Market Research predicted the global demand for desk scheduling software will reach $546.31 million by 2026, up from $205.85 million in 2018, with a compound annual growth rate of 13.1% from 2019 to 2026. The room booking software market exploded after the pandemic fast-tracked companies' transition to agile working and office shifting.

Epazz DeskFlex room scheduling software provides business technology solutions that allow users to book, reschedule, modify and cancel reservations through a web and mobile interface. It can help people return safely to the office with its COVID-19-compliant features, which allow them to work from the office part time. In the past seven months, the DeskFlex room booking system has modernized organizations' return to work as they gradually reopen their workplaces.

With the advent of vaccines, companies foresee a more flexible office , enabling team members to schedule their days working from home and in the office. Companies save millions by reducing office space, utility and real estate costs when they use desk booking software that seamlessly manages office facilities.

Epazz DeskFlex room scheduling software is always on the lookout to provide efficient software solutions to modern-day business problems.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., said, "We are grateful that our room scheduling software products assisted companies in their office transitions and work arrangements during this pandemic. We continue to add more functionality, improving our technology to anticipate and address different future organizational needs."

DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software for conference rooms, work spaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hotels and HotDesking, which helps office managers accommodate mobile workers' occasional needs while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switchboard (PBX) so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration and conference room scheduling.

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system .

