Epazz DeskFlex Desk & Room Scheduling Social Distance Features Winning New Contracts With Government Agencies And Healthcare Providers Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Epazz DeskFlesk desk booking software users are using social distancing features like desk on hold function to reduce the spread of COVID-19 virus throughout hospitals and government agencies.

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical cloud-computing software provider company, announced today that the DeskFlex room scheduling system is signing more contracts from the Healthcare and Government sectors.

Healthcare providers are using our room booking software for exam rooms, operating rooms and administrative offices. Government agencies are using our desk booking software to create an open office format in order to reduce their office space in order to save money. DeskFlex room booking software is helping system users in getting used to life with the Coronavirus around. DeskFlex's Social Distancing features significantly help various industries during the Coronavirus era. DeskFlex users are now getting to work, scheduling meetings, and booking equipment using the DeskFlex room reservation system. The software ease up the daily business activities, including team members' management during this time of the pandemic.

With the COVID compliant features, users can reserve desks and workstations in alternate schedules using the Desk On Hold function. DeskFlex's desk on hold feature allows a 24-hour gap between bookings of the same workspace. Employees cannot use the same cubicle within the 24-hour window. This social distancing feature enables users to space out their time in the office.

DeskFlex room scheduling software has other COVID compliant functions, including Mask Detection, Thermal Scanning, Automatic Desk Sanitation, Manage Survey and Contact Tracing, all crucial in maintaining a COVID-free workplace.

DeskFlex room scheduling system receives increasing requests for product demonstrations, software training, and increasing subscriptions from various Government and Healthcare organizations in the United States and in the European countries.

DeskFlex room booking system ensures employee health and safety. DeskFlex, founded in 1997, is the pioneer in desk booking software, conference room booking , and work from home idea. For more than 20 years, DeskFlex room booking software continually adds more software features to help companies face modern challenges.

According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are eccentric to know that DeskFlex room booking software is helping millions of lives organize how they return to work, and operate in their industries in the new normal post COVID lifestyle."

About DeskFlex.com

DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software for conference rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling, and HotDesking, which helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX), so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system .

SAFE HARBOR

This is the "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

(312) 955-8161

www.epazz.com