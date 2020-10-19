EPAM Has Earned The Modernization Of Web Applications In Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) - Get Report, a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications in Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service, are able to earn the Modernization of Web Applications in Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

"EPAM is committed helping our clients create innovative, data-driven customer experiences that create value and accelerate time to revenue. Using the Microsoft Azure platform and leveraging our digital and cloud engineering expertise, we partner with our clients to help them seamlessly transition to the cloud, optimize their platforms, increase efficiency and deliver results," said Elaina Shekhter, CMO & Head of Strategy at EPAM Systems. "Earning an advanced specialization from Microsoft provides another layer of expertise to our comprehensive list of services—enabling us to help our customers capitalize on using cloud-based modern technology to drive digital transformation."

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, "The Modernization of Web Applications in Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. EPAM clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

To learn more about EPAM and our partnership with Microsoft, visit www.epam.com.

About EPAM SystemsSince 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) - Get Report has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epam-has-earned-the-modernization-of-web-applications-in-microsoft-azure-advanced-specialization-301154325.html

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.