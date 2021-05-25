EOS Investors Expands Leadership Team With New Chief People Officer Dan Bienstock

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS INVESTORS, a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector, is pleased to welcome Dan Bienstock as the firm's new Chief People Officer. In his new role, Mr. Bienstock will oversee all aspects of people strategy, talent recruitment and overall employee wellness within EOS' rapidly growing portfolio.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Dan to EOS Investors, where his breadth and depth of experience combined with an admirable drive for success brings incredible value to our organization," says Jonathan Wang, President of EOS Investors. "He is not only a leader but a listener whose strategic thinking, creativity and compassion for other people will help us stay competitive as we seek out talent and evolve as a company."

With over 15 years in the hospitality Industry, Dan Bienstock joins EOS Investors as Chief People Officer. Most recently, Mr. Bienstock held the dual roles of Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Sydell Group, a hotel operator, developer and management company comprised of 1,500 employees across 12 hotels in the United States and United Kingdom. During his tenure at Sydell, Mr. Bienstock oversaw all aspects of Human Resources including talent management, recruitment, training & development, employee culture, compensation & benefits, and labor. Prior to Sydell, he served as Director of Compensation & Benefits at Standard International, the hospitality company behind The Standard Hotels, Bunkhouse Hotels, and Peri Hotels.

Mr. Bienstock is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison with a BA in Legal Studies. He and his wife Jamie are the proud parents of daughters Maya and Riley along with their dog Izzy. He will be based out of the firm's New York City office.

ABOUT EOS Investors:EOS is a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. EOS utilizes a highly selective investment approach focused on high-quality, differentiated assets with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Headquartered in New York City, EOS seeks investment opportunities across the United States, with an emphasis on major urban markets and resort destinations. To learn more about EOS, please contact info@eosinvestors.com.

