NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Investors LLC (" EOS"), a privately held real estate investment firm, today announced its acquisition of the Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club (" Faro Blanco"), a 125-room, 16-acre waterfront resort and marina in the Florida Keys, one of the highest barrier-to-entry, destination resort markets in the United States.

EOS Investors acquires Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club, a 125-room, 16-acre waterfront property in the Florida Keys

"We are grateful for the opportunity to add a high-quality, waterfront asset to the EOS portfolio, bringing our collection of drive-to-resorts to 15 properties," said Tom Burns, Vice President of EOS Investors. "The Upper Florida Keys have been one of the strongest performing hotel markets in the United States in 2020, with total rooms revenue growing 14.7% year-over-year in the third quarter. We believe Faro Blanco is positioned for success as an amenity-rich, low-density, destination resort."

Faro Blanco boasts 125 oversized guestrooms and suites, a 73-slip full-service marina, and 199-seat Lighthouse Grill, featuring prime waterfront views and outdoor patio space across nearly eight acres of land. Additional amenities include: two swimming pools, The Bar, Market, fitness center, on-site water sports and fishing charters as well as more than 11,000 sq ft of both indoor and outdoor event space. One of the resort's most iconic features is the Faro Blanco Lighthouse, which has welcomed guests by both land and sea since the 1950s.

"We are excited to focus on another high-quality hospitality property in the Florida Keys," said Noah Singh, Head of Development at EOS Investors. "We look forward to evaluating strategic capital project opportunities to build upon the property's guest offerings and solidify Faro Blanco as a market leader in the years to come."

Faro Blanco was fully completed in 2015, offering high-quality accommodations ideal for families and extended stays alongside a waterfront restaurant, bar, and pool plus state-of-the-art marina that can accommodate vessels up to 120 feet.

About EOS:

EOS is a fully integrated investment and management firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. EOS utilizes a highly selective investment approach focused on high-quality, differentiated assets with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Headquartered in New York City, EOS seeks investment opportunities across the United States, with an emphasis on major urban markets and resort destinations. To learn more about EOS, please contact info@eosinvestors.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eos-investors-acquires-faro-blanco-resort--yacht-club-301163316.html

SOURCE EOS Investors LLC