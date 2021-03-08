Eos Energy Enterprises Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Key Hires

EDISON, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Jody Markopoulos as Chief Operating Officer and Jesper Helt as Chief People Officer. Markopoulos will be responsible for optimizing the value chain and leading capacity expansion to meet customer demand for energy storage solutions. Helt will lead the company's human resources and talent acquisition efforts, in addition to developing workplace culture and diversity programs.

"As Eos embarks on a new chapter of growth and innovation, it will be crucial to have an experienced and dynamic leadership team in place who can deliver value to our customers, shareholders and employees," said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos. "Jody brings expertise in supply chain and manufacturing operations and has a track record of growing high-performance teams. Her insights and knowledge of the energy industry will be invaluable to Eos."

"Jesper is a creative and results-driven executive with a global perspective. His track record of progressive HR practices from the tech industry will be instrumental as we develop an inclusive company culture and seek to be a magnet for the industry's top talent," Mastrangelo continued. "We are thrilled to welcome Jody and Jesper to our positively ingenious team."

Markopoulos began her career at GE Power, where she held a number of successive leadership roles deepening her supply chain expertise, power generation knowledge and operational leadership. Following a six-year run as Vice President of Sourcing, Markopoulos went on to be President & CEO of GE Intelligent Platforms, a high technology controls, automation and software company before going to GE Oil & Gas to lead the supply chain operations. Markopoulos played an instrumental role in the creation and transition of Baker Hughes from GE as part of the executive team. Most recently she ran her own consulting firm, leveraging 27 years of operating leadership, providing advisory services to leading private equity, public and private companies. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering & Management from Clarkson University.

"I'm thrilled to join the Eos team at such an exciting time in the company's history," said Markopoulos. "The energy storage space is experiencing tremendous growth and Eos is well-positioned to lead the way in changing how the world stores power. I look forward to the growth challenge, being part of a team that is at the forefront of the energy transition and who is committed to delivering game changing energy storage solutions to our customers."

Helt has spent more than 25 years creating organizational and cultural transformations at companies ranging from Fortune 500 to mid-sized start-up environments. Prior to joining Eos, Helt was Chief Human Resources Officer at Commvault, a global leader in enterprise data management, where he was responsible for the global people agenda, including successive years of Great Place to Work certifications. Helt started his career in the pharmaceutical industry with Novo Nordisk until he transitioned into technology where he held senior human resources roles at Velti, SuccessFactors and Hewlett-Packard. He earned a PhD in cultural sociology from University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

"Eos' relentless commitment to building a sustainable and greener tomorrow is such a purposeful and powerful foundation of our employee value proposition," said Helt. "I'm excited to build on that purpose and help create a truly energizing culture and employee experience that invites everyone to bring their whole self to work, feed off each other and channel their creativity and talents into bringing the next generation of energy storage solutions to our customers around the world."

About Eos Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth ® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S . — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (EOSE) , visit eose.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about: the future financial performance of Eos; Eos's plans for expansion and acquisitions; and changes in Eos's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the parties' views as of any subsequent date, and Eos does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Eos; (2) the ability to maintain the listing of Eos's shares of common stock on NASDAQ; (3) the ability of Eos's business to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that Eos may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (6) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time, including those more fully described in Eos's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,2020 filed on February 26, 2021, and other factors identified in Eos's prior and future SEC filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investors: ir@eose.comMedia: media@eose.com