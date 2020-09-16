Eon Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation For The Second Year In A Row

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon, a Denver-based healthtech leader, announced today that it has completed its 2020 SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that Eon maintains a strong commitment to security year over year and delivers high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Eon's controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

"We continue our relentless approach to keeping our clients' data safe. In healthcare, data security is paramount, so it's essential that rigorous security practices and controls are implemented and maintained," said Christine Spraker, co-CEO of Eon. "For the second year in a row, Eon is pleased to demonstrate our commitment to security by achieving SOC 2 Type II certification and the assurances that such a trusted standard brings with it."

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "Eon delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Eon's controls."

About Eon Eon is a Denver-based healthtech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among industry professionals. We are on a mission to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to identify disease early and stop it in its tracks. We believe together we can defy disease.

For more information, please contact Fahad Siraj at 416-518-4936 or 247575@email4pr.com and follow Eon on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About KirkpatrickPriceKirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com , follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn , or subscribe to our YouTube channel .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eon-receives-soc-2-type-ii-attestation-for-the-second-year-in-a-row-301132062.html

SOURCE Eon