August 30, 2021
EOG Resources To Present At Upcoming Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  EOG Resources, Inc.
Author:
Publish date:

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference at 8:45 a.m. Central time ( 9:45 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, September 8. Ezra Y. Yacob, President, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations  page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.  

About EOG EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) - Get EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Report is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit  www.eogresources.com .

Investor Contacts David Streit  713-571-4902 Neel Panchal  713-571-4884

Media and Investor ContactKimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-to-present-at-upcoming-conference-301365431.html

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.