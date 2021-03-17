ENZO BIOCHEM TO PRESENT AT THE KEYBANC CAPITAL MARKETS' LIFE SCIENCES & MEDTECH INVESTOR FORUM

NEW YORK, NY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) - Get Report, a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced that management will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum, Tuesday March 23 rd at 10:45am ET. The format will be a "fireside chat" discussion hosted by KeyBanc's Research Analyst Paul Knight.

Barry Weiner, President, and David Bench, Chief Financial Officer, will be scheduling virtual 1x1 meetings on both the 23 rd and 24 th. If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your KeyBanc representative.

A webcast of the presentation can be followed live online via the link below: https://wsw.com/webcast/key15/enz/1550115 or please visit the "Upcoming Events" section within the "Investor Information" page of the Enzo Biochem website at www.enzo.com

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem's products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company's products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

