Envy Gaming Adds Post Malone To Ownership Group

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow.

Post Malone is now an esports team owner - technically, of multiple teams. Envy Gaming, one of the most valuable esports organizations in the world and the largest esports company in Texas, announced that multi-platinum, award-winning artist Post Malone has joined the organization's ownership group, taking an undisclosed equity stake. The 25-year-old global superstar is an avid video game fan who grew up in North Texas, where Envy Gaming and its esports teams - the Dallas Fuel, the Dallas Empire and Team Envy - are based.

"I grew up in Texas and I've been gaming my whole life, so this just really felt right," said Post Malone. "I have always wanted to be a part of bringing gaming into the professional sports world so to be involved with what Envy is doing in my hometown feels like such a perfect fit."

Envy and Post Malone revealed the partnership on social media ahead of the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, in which the Envy-owned Dallas Empire team is competing. The Dallas Empire play on Saturday, August 29 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

"Post Malone is a cultural icon who brings a massive fan following to everything that he does, whether it's music, entertainment or gaming," said Adam Rymer, CEO at Envy Gaming.

Envy Gaming owner and chief gaming officer Mike Rufail said, "I first met Post at Posty Fest in Arlington last November. We had a very real chat about his love for video games. He's a genuine gamer who brings a lot of effort and personality into everything he does. I couldn't be happier to have him invest and build with us."

Post Malone's representation at London Entertainment Group, Electric Feel Entertainment and United Talent Agency brokered the deal.

For more information, follow @Envy on Twitter.

About Envy GamingEnvy Gaming, Inc. is the owner and operator of popular esports franchise Team Envy, the Dallas Empire team in the Call of Duty League and the Dallas Fuel team in the Overwatch League. Founded as a professional Call of Duty team in 2007, owner Mike Rufail has grown the Dallas-based organization into one of the largest and most winning esports groups in the world. Today, Envy Gaming competes, streams and produces content across multiple titles including Call of Duty, CS:GO, Halo, Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros and Valorant. Envy was named the 2016 Esports Team of the Year. For more information, visit Envy.gg.

About the Dallas EmpireDallas Empire is one of 12 teams competing in the inaugural season of the city-based Call of Duty League. The Dallas Empire is owned and operated by Dallas-based esports organization Envy Gaming, Inc., one of the most winning groups in Call of Duty esports history. The roster features two of the most winning Call of Duty professional players of all time and top young talent from around the globe. For more information on the Dallas Empire, follow the team on Twitter @DallasEmpire.

About the Dallas FuelDallas Fuel is one of 20 teams competing in the Overwatch League. The Dallas Fuel is owned and operated by Dallas-based esports organization Envy Gaming, Inc., one of the largest and most winning esports groups in the world. The internationally diverse Dallas Fuel roster was the first team in Overwatch League history to host a home match in its home market. For more information on the Dallas Fuel, follow the team on Twitter @DallasFuel.

Media contact: press@envy.gg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envy-gaming-adds-post-malone-to-ownership-group-301120512.html

SOURCE Envy Gaming, Inc.