Envoy Solutions Builds Momentum In Midwest With North Woods Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions, a diversified distribution company, is excited to announce the acquisition of North Woods, based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. North Woods develops and distributes innovative cleaning and sanitation solutions to promote safe and healthy work environments. The 57-year-old company has a large inventory of all USA made products, which serve a wide range of industries: healthcare, hospitality, foodservice, manufacturing, and aerospace. This new acquisition continues to support Envoy Solutions' ambitious approach to bring together like-minded, valued companies offering facilities supplies, foodservice disposables and equipment, and packaging solutions.

North Woods is among a series of companies to join Envoy Solutions' growing portfolio, which includes North American, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, and Daycon. Envoy Solutions also recently entered into an agreement to acquire Penn Jersey Paper Co. ("PJP"), with such transaction expected to close in the coming weeks. North Woods currently serves 7,000 customers throughout Wisconsin. The combined company will employ more than 2,000 workers, operate a network of 41 distribution centers, and support more than 50,000 customers nationwide.

"I'm honored that Terry Schaller, President of North Woods, and his team have decided to become part of our family of brands," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I'm excited to start working with our new team members and develop expanded solutions. While we have broad appeal with our national platform, we are also taking a targeted approach with our regional expansions, and North Woods will be instrumental to our success in the Midwest."

North Woods, which was founded in 1964, is proud of its long-standing commitment to environmentally friendly products. The company has been striving to set new standards for green technology long before customers began to demand it. Terry Schaller serves as President and will remain in this position. He'll continue to lead the business and focus on their strong commitment to their customers, community service, and sustainability.

"It's clear that this partnership will allow our team to deliver our core values on an elevated level," said Terry Schaller, President of North Woods. "Our collaborative approach to working with customers and suppliers, solving complex challenges with innovative solutions, and investing in our employees and the communities we serve, fits well with the Envoy Solutions' business model."

This new partnership comes as industries across the country are facing unprecedented challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting the importance of proper hand hygiene and facility cleanliness where people live and work. With the addition of North Woods, Envoy Solutions will dramatically increase resources to support heightened demand of essential products to ensure people are safe and healthy and facilities are clean.

About Envoy Solutions:Envoy Solutions, the nation's premier specialty distribution platform, is helping businesses thrive through a multi-faceted approach to make buildings cleaner and people safer, every day. Our wide array of essential products including sanitary supply, packaging solutions, and foodservice disposables are improving the quality of life at schools, hospitals, offices, and other institutions.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com

About North Woods: North Woods was founded in 1964 with the premise of providing innovative products and solutions with an environmentally safe conscience. We develop and distribute maintenance, cleaning and sanitation products and solutions that are safer on your workforce and are safer on the environment. Our products serve cleaning and maintenance needs of aerospace, food service & processing, manufacturing, hospitality, & healthcare industries. With a proven product line that is ever expanding, and dedicated sales and support team, we can help you solve your toughest cleaning & sanitation challenges. For more information, please visit https://www.northwoodstm.com

