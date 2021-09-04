ENVOY Network's First-Ever NFT Curated Digital Billboard "Decentraboard" Sells Out First Slots Of Space In Matter Of Minutes

"Decentraboard" Will Be Displayed in Times Square, New York For NFT History Making Moment September 16 - 18

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coveted first slots on Premium NFT label ENVOY Network's "Decentraboard" sold out within a mere two hours.

In-demand NFT curated billboard board spaces were snapped up by two-time #1DJ's in the world, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ's and corporations such as: Porsper, Realis Network, Prometheus Lab, 3Commas and Coldstack Foundation.

Decentraboard offers a further 250 unique opportunities for buyers to display artwork, brands or 'whatever they want' on an innovative curated billboard in Times Square, New York on September 16-18th.

Following this, ENVOY will continue to publish Decentraboard in prime commercial and iconic locations around the world and also in metaverse worlds.

Already displayed on the much sought-after billboard, where savvy owners can change the imagery in their 'slot' as frequently as they like, are highly collectable NFTs: Cryptopunks, BoredApes and Fast Food Punks.

The next Decentraboard tiers will go live for sale on Saturday 4th September at 16.00 CEST only on www.decentraboard.com through Opensea.

Demand for space on Decentraboard has exceeded expectations.

Bram Verstraeten, CEO of ENVOY Network agency said: "We are thrilled with the interest in Decentraboard and will make NFT history by bridging the gap between traditional advertising and blockchain technology.

"The first buyers can see the value of owning a slot and the real world perks attached to this and want to be part of this disruptive movement, I think that's one of the main reasons the initial slots sold out immediately.

"Decentraboard is the first-ever NFT curated billboard and will be showcased in real life in one of the world's most visited tourist attractions. This is a fantastic opportunity for brands and artists to get their artwork, logos or branding seen by people all over the world."

Dedicated to making NFTs accessible for everyone, ENVOY is the first NFT agency with every release offering both premium purchases, and unique 'community driven' NFTs to empower fans.

ENVOY Network has already locked in an initial round of investment for $2.5m and confirmed a powerful board of advisors including: Austin Kramer (former Head of Dance, Spotify), Miranda Huybers (Nvidia, Activision) Marlon Flohr (Bassjackers) and Perry van de Mosselaar (CEO Smash the House).

ENVOY has confirmed a selection of initial NFT releases and will announce many more trailblazing collaborations with household names and brands in the coming months.

In addition, the agency has partnered with major NFT/crypto company SuperFarm , to provide another level of accessibility for the fans worldwide, expanding and opening up ENVOY to their communities and vice versa.

As a wider community perk, ENVOY Network empowers members to trade and collect unique community NFTs and gain rewards.

