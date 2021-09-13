Envoc's Digital Driver's License App, LA Wallet Onboards Over 1 Million Citizens

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over one million residents have now loaded their driver's license into LA Wallet , Louisiana's official and legal digital driver's license app created by Envoc in collaboration with the Louisiana Governor, the legislature, the Office of Motor Vehicles, and numerous state departments.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how beneficial LA Wallet's no-touch approach to displaying and sharing identity information and COVID-19 vaccination status has become," notes Envoc's President, Calvin Fabre. "Further, the many departments of the state have worked together for the convenience of citizens allowing state transactions and verifications for services to occur in the app."In addition to holding a legal, digital version of a citizen's driver's license, LA Wallet can also hold the official digital version of a citizen's COVID-19 vaccination status on file with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). To date, over 460,000 Louisiana citizens have their digital SMART Health Card containing their COVID-19 status installed on LA Wallet.

"In October of 2021, LA Wallet will be extended to include the ability to display a citizen's hunting and fishing licenses within the app. The addition of COVID-19 vaccinations in the form of SMART Health Cards enabled citizens, businesses, and institutions to make the best decisions for travel and work, and for our state to continue to flourish," says LA Wallet co-founder Chad Lacour. "LA Wallet is continuing to grow, with the exploration of other features related to the pandemic and support for additional state services. This will provide increasing value to the citizens of Louisiana."

LA Wallet is completely free to use, and Louisiana residents can download LA Wallet from the Apple App Store and Google Play store.

ABOUT ENVOCEnvoc is a privately owned, Louisiana-based software and application hosting firm specializing in complex software design, hosting, and support. It is the driving force behind the innovation of the LA Wallet app which gives users free access to their digital Louisiana driver's license, a feature which is now being used by over one million Louisiana residents. Read more about LA Wallet at lawallet.com.

