ENvizion Medical Ltd Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Its Innovation In The Enteral Feeding Tube Navigation Industry

The ENvue system consists of an electro-mechanical device with embedded software and enteral feeding tubes that addresses healthcare's pressing needs SANTA CLARA, Calif.

The ENvue system consists of an electro-mechanical device with embedded software and enteral feeding tubes that addresses healthcare's pressing needs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American enteral feeding tube navigation market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes ENvizion Medical Ltd with the 2021 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Addressing the limitations of blind insertions and radiography-based adjuvant method, Israel-based ENvizion Medical has developed a revolutionary feeding tube navigation system for accurate enteral tube placement in adult patients.

The FDA 510(k)-cleared ENvue system consists of an electro-mechanical device with embedded software and enteral feeding tubes. Leveraging the power of electromagnetic technology, the device creates a personalized body map of patients, allowing the medical staff to precisely place the tube in the stomach or small intestine through the oral or nasoenteric route.

"Unlike competing products, the ENvue system creatively displays a frontal, lateral, and axial view of the patients' actual body contours simultaneously, while also highlighting the enteral feeding tube's direction in real time," said Neeraj Nitin Jadhav, Senior Research Analyst. "Such real-time and multi-faceted visualization and directional guidance provides increased confidence to healthcare support staff while inserting the feeding tube, eliminating the risk of placement in the patients' lungs, and; thus, associated complications."

The ENvue system's novel electromagnetic tracking technology reduces the tube placement procedure time by half compared to commercially available products. Frost & Sullivan notes that shortening the time required to initiate feeding is extremely important for critically ill and malnourished intensive care unit (ICU) patients. Moreover, it eliminates the need for repeated X-ray confirmations, resulting in minimized radiation exposure and associated health complications which subsequently reduce the healthcare costs.

"Enteral feeding plays an important role in providing critical nutrition to hospitalized patients who cannot tolerate the standard method of food intake," noted Jadhav. "The pioneering ENvue system provides uniquely safe and rapid feeding tube positioning, contributing to improved outcomes for critically ill patients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact: Tarini SinghP: +91-20 6718 9725E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About ENvizionFounded 2013, ENvizion Medical is a privately held medical device company located in Tel Aviv, with U.S. distribution headquarters in Minneapolis. ENvizion is an innovation leader in the field of enteral feeding, focused on improving patient outcomes across the continuum of care, encompassing the development of advanced, personalized navigation technology for feeding tubes, responding to the challenges of the ever changing healthcare environment, while continuously focusing on the customer. For more information, visit https://www.envizionmed.com/

Contact: Hila Peleg hilap@envizionmed.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envizion-medical-ltd-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-its-innovation-in-the-enteral-feeding-tube-navigation-industry-301290250.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan