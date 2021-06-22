Enviva Selected As A "Best Sustainability Reporting" Finalist For The 2021 ESG Reporting Awards

Enviva, a leading global renewable energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy, today announced it was selected as a finalist for the 2021 ESG Reporting Awards, a global awards program devoted to assessing and evaluating the best public...

Enviva, a leading global renewable energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy, today announced it was selected as a finalist for the 2021 ESG Reporting Awards, a global awards program devoted to assessing and evaluating the best public companies in the areas of sustainability and climate-related reporting. Upon evaluating a large number of high-quality nominations across 11 categories - from small, mid-sized, and large cap listed companies across the globe - ESG Investing shortlisted Enviva as a finalist under the "Energy and Utilities" category.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our relentless commitment to sustainability and transparency among our peers in the energy and utility sector," said Dr. Jennifer Jenkins, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Enviva. "For years to come, Enviva's policies, pledges and reports will continue to guide our work to ensure that 100% of our sourcing meets our strict sustainability requirements. We hope our forward-thinking approach to sustainability and transparent publicly available reporting will inspire and motivate others across the industry to do the same."

On a mission to displace coal, grow more trees, and fight climate change, Enviva strictly adheres to its Responsible Sourcing Policy (RSP), which outlines a stringent set of sourcing guidelines that hold Enviva to the highest standards of sustainability, integrity, forest stewardship, and continuous improvement. Every year, Enviva lays out commitments to its RSP in the form of annual Implementation Plans (see 2021 plans here). Once the annual plans are published at the start of the year, Enviva provides a mid-year update, and then, at the end of the year, Enviva reports on its accomplishments via an annual Impact Report. Additionally, in 2020, Enviva published its first Corporate Sustainability Report, featuring a GHG Inventory and a discussion on its sustainability journey from inception (2004) to the present.

Providing transparent information about its wood supply is fundamental to the company's mission to displace fossil fuels reliably and sustainably. Enviva's Track & Trace® (T&T®) technology has proven mission critical in monitoring, tracking, and reporting exactly where all Enviva's wood is sourced. Over the last year, Enviva developed and deployed a T&T standard, enabling the company to engage a third-party auditor to verify and ensure the company has and will continue to follow T&T procedures and reporting accurately.

Looking ahead, Enviva announced its commitment to become net zero in its operations by 2030 and has agreed to publicly report on its progress annually. Throughout the next year, Enviva is working to include blockchain in its reporting to enhance end-to-end assurance in its traceability.

To view the full list of 2021 ESG Reporting finalists, click here. The 2021 ESG Reporting award winners and runners-up will be announced on August 2.

