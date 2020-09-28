Envista Forensics Announces Christina Lucas As President

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Forensics, a leading global provider of forensic consulting services to the insurance claims and legal sectors, announced today that Christina Lucas has been named as the organization's next President.

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Forensics, a leading global provider of forensic consulting services to the insurance claims and legal sectors, announced today that Christina Lucas has been named as the organization's next President. Robert Wedoff, who has held the role of President since 2014, will transition to an executive role with Envista's parent company, Cor Partners. In that position, he'll support a wide range of critical growth and development initiatives across all of Cor's subsidiary companies.

Lucas brings a depth of leadership experience gained in the insurance and professional services industries, on a regional, national, and global level.

Prior to joining Envista, Lucas was the Site Leader and General Manager of AIG Bulgaria, where she played an integral role in the division's transformation and selection as 2019 Employer of the Year. During her tenure at AIG, Lucas also held key leadership roles within the organization's Global Claims Performance team, Latin American/ Caribbean operations, and Asia Pacific operations.

When reflecting on his time with Envista, Wedoff commented, "It has been a profound pleasure working with the team all these years. They are an extremely smart, talented, and passionate group of people who have achieved incredible things. They expanded our footprint globally, positioned us as industry thought leaders, cultivated nurturing and rewarding careers to make us the employer of choice and, above all, provided critical assistance to our clients when they were facing the most challenging claims and disputes."

Since 2014, Envista has emerged as an industry-leading forensic consulting company. Rooted in a commitment to provide turnkey and innovative forensic consulting solutions, the Envista team now comprises over 400 employees on three continents. Wedoff went on to add, "I am thrilled that we have found an exceptional leader in Christina—one who can continue this record of success and lead Envista to new heights."

"Under Bob's leadership, Envista has emerged as one of the premier forensic expert firms in the world. His intense focus on creating a culture committed to serving clients and taking care of team members has positioned us for even greater success in the future," said John Quinn, CEO, Cor Partners. "We couldn't be more excited that Christina has chosen to join our family and lead the organization as it seeks to build on that foundation. Her unique set of skills and experience, along with her passion for people-centric leadership, make her a perfect fit for Envista and the Cor Partners family."

On her new role with Envista, Lucas remarked, "There is immense opportunity ahead for Envista Forensics. The Company has a rich history and a strong foundation, and I'm excited at the chance to apply my industry experience and expertise to work with our talented global team as we build an even stronger business for our customers and team members worldwide."

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic engineering and recovery solutions. They provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, cyber security and digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations and equipment restoration following major losses and disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, Latin America, the U.K., Europe, Singapore and Australia. Visit www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

