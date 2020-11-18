Envision Commissions Vientos Del Secano Wind Farm In Argentina

VILLARINO, Argentina, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a leading green tech company today announced the commissioning of Vientos Del Secano, a 50-megawatt wind farm in the Buenos Aires Province of Argentina. This is Envision's second wind farm in Argentina, following last year's successful completion of the 10-megawatt García del Río wind farm in the Bahía Blanca district.

A total of 20 Envision EN110 2.5 MW wind turbines are installed at the site and will deliver approximately 217 GWh of clean electricity to the power grid each year . Envision wind turbines were among the first "intelligent" turbines in the sector and are equipped with sensors to monitor and optimize their performance, reliability and efficiency.

Despite unforeseen hurdles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was completed in 18 months and employed over 900 workers, 85% of which were from the local community. Stringent measures and great care were taken by Envision to guarantee the safety of its teams, while working tirelessly to deliver the project to its completion.

"What Envision has accomplished here is very beneficial for our community, both socially and environmentally. " Said Carlos Bevilacqua, Mayor of Villarino.

"We are committed to bringing clean and affordable energy to more communities in Argentina and help the country transition to an electric and sustainable future." Said Rafael Valdez, Managing Director of Envision Energy Latin America.

The Vientos Del Secano project was funded by Envision with a guarantee from the World Bank and is fully compliant with the World Bank Group environmental and social guidelines.

EnvisionEnvision Group is one of the world's leading green technology companies. With a mission to "solve challenges for a sustainable future," Envision designs, sells and operates intelligent wind turbines through Envision Energy, AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC, and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns a leading Formula E team, Envision Virgin Racing. The Envision Group has been named one of the top 10 companies among the 50 smartest companies in the world in 2019 by the MIT Technology Review. Envision is a driver of innovation, backed by a global network of R&D and engineering centers spanning the Americas, Europe and Asia. www.envision-group.com

