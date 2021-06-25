Environmental Disinfection Robot Market In Industrial Machinery Sector: Incremental Growth Is Expected To Be Worth $ 771.31 Million By 2025

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's library has included the environmental disinfection robot market report which comprises of more than 17,000 markets, covering 800 technologies, spanning over 50 nations. Our client base comprises of ventures of all sizes, counting more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Gain competitive insights about market pioneers by reading 120-page report on "Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Analysis Report by Technology (UV-C and HPV) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Track key industry openings, patterns, and dangers. Data on marketing, brand, strategy and market improvement, deals and supply capacities.

https://www.technavio.com/report/environmental-disinfection-robot-market-industry-analysis

According to Technavio, the global environmental disinfection robot market is expected to grow by USD 771.31 million. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 41%.

To leverage the most relevant business insights and make confident decisions using our analysis.

Download: Analysis on Environmental Disinfection Robot Market characteristics

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43329

The changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs is one of the prominent drivers of the environmental disinfection robot market. In addition, the reduction in component and software costs is also anticipated to boost the growth of the environmental disinfection robot market.

Prominent Company Profiles:

Blue Ocean Robotics

Ecolab Inc.

Finsen Technologies Ltd.

Mediland Enterprise Corp.

Professional Disposables International Inc.

Steriliz LLC

STERIS Plc

Surfacide

The Clorox Co.

Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

Want to customize this report? We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase

Speak to an Analyst: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43329

Key Highlights:

Market Analysis by Technology

UV-C - size and forecast 2020-2025

HPV - size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Analysis by Geography

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Interested in Industrials Sector Related Reports?

Arc Welding Robots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Industrial Robots Market in the Automotive Industry by Application, Solutions, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

About TechnavioTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactsTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43329

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/environmental-disinfection-robot-market-in-industrial-machinery-sector--incremental-growth-is-expected-to-be-worth--771-31-million-by-2025--301319017.html

SOURCE Technavio