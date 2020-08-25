MASHPEE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Environ® Skin Care Receives "Top Medical Skin Care" in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2020. Voting was held online between January 13th and February 7th, 2020, with winners being announced on February 8th, 2020. All votes were counted to obtain the list of winners.

Environ® Skin Care On capturing the winning votes for "Top Medical Skin Care" in the 2020 Aesthetic Everything Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards, Carol and Rob Trow said, "Environ is honored to have won the award of èTop Medical Skin Careè. We, along with the founders, DR. DES FERNANDES, VAL CARSTENS, our R&D department, and our extraordinary USA team, are proud of the recognition as the most efficacious products for the appearance of more youthful-, healthy-looking and beautiful skin."

Environ Skin Care has received over 100 other recognitions for outstanding products worldwide. It was awarded the Swiss Vitamin Institute logo, verifying the strength and effectiveness of their vitamin A moisturizers and serums. The brand is favored and lauded by international skin care therapists, dermatologists, beauty editors, top film stars and super models. DermaConcepts was awarded "Top Education and Training Team", "Top Education Program", and Carol Trow was recognized as "Top Woman President". "We are so appreciative of and honored by the recognition of our colleagues in choosing us for these prestigious titles," said Rob and Carol Trow.

The catalyst for Environ® Skin Care products' success in America over the past 30 years is its exclusive USA distributor, DermaConcepts. The research and results-oriented skin care company is owned and managed by Rob and Carol Trow. Carol Trow, B.Sc., RN, has 20 years of experience in marketing and practice enhancement for plastic surgeons, cosmetic dermatologists, lawyers and CPAs. Rob Trow is widely recognized as an authority on skin care, having published hundreds of articles on the topic. He earned a bachelor's degree, multiple masters degrees and did doctoral studies at Harvard University.

Environ Skin Care/DermaConcepts 168 Industrial Drive Building 1 Mashpee, MA 02649 508-539-8900 https://dermaconcepts.com

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry.

Vanessa Julia, CEO vanessa@aestheticeverything.com View All Info Here: https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

