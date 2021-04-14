Enviromedica's Terraflora® Deep Immune Selected As Nexty Award Finalist

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terraflora® Deep Immune, a leading-edge product in Enviromedica's next generation line of spore-based synbiotics, was just announced as a finalist for a highly coveted NEXTY Award.

The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products in the natural products industry. Terraflora® Deep Immune is recognized in the category of Best New Product Supporting a Healthy Microbiome.

Terraflora® Deep Immune features three powerful, first-to-market ingredients including two advanced soil-based probiotic strains, with a completely new-to-market ingredient Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma (LC-Plasma), plus a sophisticated, wild-harvested prebiotic bio-complex.

According to CEO and founder, Jared Ramirez, "This product is not about one single ingredient, but the formula as a whole. It is for advanced, whole gut health plus immune support. With over 80% of the immune system residing in the gut, gut health is essential to immune health. The addition of LC-Plasma creates a completely elevated immune support product, and we are honored to have it recognized in this way."

Enviromedica is dedicated to supporting people through their journey to achieve optimal health. Terraflora® Deep Immune's probiotic bio-complex is GRAS-affirmed and third-party DNA verified. The prebiotics are primarily certified organic, wild-harvested, and exclusively water-extracted. The LC-Plasma is also GRAS-affirmed, and is backed by 10 human trials, 2 safety studies, and 25 published papers. Terraflora® Deep Immune is vegan, GMO-free, allergen-free, and is made without stearates, fillers, binders or flow agents.

The NEXTY Awards are connected to New Hope Network's largest annual natural product expos: Natural Products Expo West and Natural Products Expo East. The finalists and winners of the NEXTY Awards go through a rigorous submission and two-tiered judging process. A panel of industry judges sample and evaluate each product for excellence in innovation, integrity, and inspiration.

Winners will be announced Thursday, May 27 during Natural Products Expo West Virtual Week. For the full list of NEXTY Award finalists, visit the New Hope Network.

About EnviromedicaEnviromedica is an innovative natural health and wellness company, applying science-based evolutionary theory to understand what drives the human body toward or away from optimal health. This research is reflected in a full spectrum offering of premium foundational products to support the body's ancestral biology. For more information or to shop Terraflora Deep Immune, visit www.enviromedica.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enviromedicas-terraflora-deep-immune-selected-as-nexty-award-finalist-301268290.html

SOURCE Enviromedica