Enviro-Serv (OTC-EVSV) Strikes First Hemp Bio-Mass Acquisition Deal Of 2021

TAMPA, FL, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ENVIRO-SERV, INC. (OTC: EVSV) is excited to provide shareholders with several exciting updates announcing the first ever acquisition of high-quality hemp bio-mass from competing farmers looking for exit strategies to monetize their crop.

Chris Trina, Enviro-Serv, Inc. Chairman and CEO, revealed that, "As we've tweeted lately about some updates the hemp industry is ever evolving and has been challenging to say the least. We continue to monitor very closely with our processing partners and affiliates, crude oil and flower pricing as market pricing is ever changing. Many experts believe we are, at or near, the bottom of this unforeseen hemp oil pricing decline and we look forward in monetizing our hemp farming investments over the past two years here in 2021. At the same time, we expect to seize new and unique opportunities to increase shareholder value."

Trina went on to comment, "We announced today our first hemp bio mass acquisition utilizing restricted EVSV common stock in lieu of cash in the procurement of 6000 pounds of high quality "Lifter" strain to be delivered no later than next week. The deal was struck last week and inked over the weekend with a hemp farming operation in nearby Brandon Wisconsin. The terms of the deal were EVSV issuing 42,500 rule 144 one-year restricted common stock shares for the 6000 pounds of Lifter to include full delivery to our designated site. We are continuing to negotiate very similar terms with other local hemp farmers for alternate ways to monetize their assets."

Trina ended by exclaiming that, "Lifter was one of the most sought-after genetic strains in the hemp space. EVSV harvested the lifter strain in 2019 at our Beaver Dam location and made sales as high as $220 per pound when the market was stronger. We will continue to work diligently in finding these type of opportunities as we continue to work very hard for our shareholders in 2021 and beyond to maximize and increase shareholder value."

CONTACT: CHRIS TRINA CEO Enviro-Serv, Inc. 813-708-9910