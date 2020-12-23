Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) Announces Additional Joint Venture Investment Of $92,500 Into Processing Partnership Mason Jar Farms For Continued Vertical Integration Implementation

Tampa, FL, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Enviro-Serv, Inc. (US OTC: EVSV) and Canna Capital Holdings, LLC have announced the acquisition of additional ownership in Mason Jar Organics, an end-to-end solution for hemp processing. Mason Jar is planning to be a dominant player in Wisconsin and in the Midwest for CBD extraction and processing services. With this investment, Mason Jar will integrate a state-of-the-art method to separate solvent in the extraction process developed by The Pawl Group. Additionally, through this collaboration, Mason Jar is implementing a revolutionary dewaxing system to ensure a purer and cleaner product. "We continue to build infrastructure for more cost effective and efficient processing and building long-term relationships with our investment partners is critical to this plan," said Todd Gruen of Mason Jar.

Together, these two upgrades will differentiate Mason Jar in the market by providing an unprecedented extraction system with higher volume capacity at a more effective rate. Mike Rohde, President and Owner of The Pawl Group, commented on the collaboration, "We're very excited about this new partnership to continue to make advancements in hemp processing technologies."

Once fully implemented, EVSV and Canna Capital will benefit from the more expedient techniques in processing their 2020 crop and will share in the increased revenues generated by Mason Jar, with a more enhanced throughput. Todd Hammond, Principal Engineer for The Pawl Group, noted this new technology will lower operating costs, by recovering 80% of the extraction solvent without evaporation. "This new approach to extraction will help Mason Jar to function more efficiently, become more profitable, and produce a higher quality product," Hammond said.

Jim Reitzner, Canna Capital founder and President, stated, "I am extremely confident that the ongoing relationship between Mike Rohde, The Pawl Group and Mason Jar will bring hemp processing to a new level for grower partners throughout the Midwest."

Christoph Trina, Chairman and CEO, stated this to the investment community, "We are honored to have such a creative mind in Jim Reitzner as our largest stake holder and investing partner. To date, Canna Capital and Mr. Reitzner have invested $542,500 into Enviro-Serv, Inc. Of this total amount of funding, $342,500 has been diverted jointly into Mason Jar which in turn equals about a 20% stake in them. Mason Jar has succeeded in achieving some very significant milestones in the last 90 days and we are quite proud to be partnered with them."

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITES AT GOFARMHEMPEVSV.COM AND EVSVINC.COM AND FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER FOR CONTINUOUS UPDATES.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

CONTACT: CHRIS TRINA CEO Enviro-Serv, Inc. 813-708-9910