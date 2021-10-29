Envestnet Announces Resignation Of Anil Arora

Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) - Get Envestnet, Inc. Report, today announced that Anil Arora has resigned as a director of the Company effective October 28, 2021.

Bill Crager, Envestnet's President and Chief Executive Officer, said "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management of Envestnet, I want to thank Anil for his years of service to Envestnet and we wish him well in his future endeavors." Mr. Crager noted that Mr. Arora served as president and chief executive officer of Yodlee, Inc. from February 2000 and became Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive of Envestnet | Yodlee in November 2015 when Yodlee was acquired by Envestnet. Mr. Arora stepped down as Chief Executive of Envestnet | Yodlee effective March 1, 2019 but remained a director of Envestnet. Mr. Crager added, "Anil's knowledge of, and experience with, financial technology companies was a valuable resource to our board."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005387/en/