EnVerid Systems Welcomes Joe Kennedy III To Its Board Of Directors

WESTWOOD, Mass., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- enVerid Systems, a leading provider of indoor air quality (IAQ) and energy efficiency solutions, announced today that former Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III has joined its Board of Directors. Kennedy continues to build on his influential leadership during his tenure in Congress to champion climate action and Massachusetts' climate tech companies.

"enVerid is at the nexus of two imperatives for buildings: indoor air quality and energy efficiency." Joe Kennedy III

"We are at an extraordinary moment with public policy laser-focused on a future where a healthy environment — both indoors and out — is a priority for all," said Joe Kennedy III. "With its best-in-class advanced filtration products, enVerid is at the nexus of two imperatives for commercial and institutional buildings: addressing indoor air quality and energy efficiency. The stimulus — and anticipated infrastructure funding — will drive big advances in the health of our schools and other public buildings by funding upgrades to aging equipment including outdated HVAC systems. Energy efficiency and carbon reduction must go hand-in-hand with indoor air quality as part of this effort. I look forward to working with enVerid to drive further adoption of their award-winning solutions in schools and other public and private sector buildings."

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, K-12 schools spend $8 billion a year on energy. In one analysis, schools were found to consume about 8% of all the energy used in commercial buildings, including as much energy as 43% of all office space nationwide. According to the EIA, heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) is responsible for more than a third of commercial building energy intensity.

A June 2020 Government Account Office (GAO) report estimated four in ten public school districts need to update or replace HVAC systems in at least half of their school buildings, affecting 36,000 school buildings nationwide. Replacing old HVAC systems with performance-based upgrades can reduce a school's HVAC energy consumption by a third and improve indoor air quality with well-documented impacts on student learning and performance.

"enVerid is delighted to welcome Joe Kennedy III to our Board of Directors," said Christian Weeks, CEO of enVerid Systems. "The built environment is at an inflection point. The pandemic spotlighted the importance of healthy buildings, and lowering GHG emissions has become a government-wide priority. Joe will be an invaluable resource as we navigate the many opportunities to improve IAQ in new and existing buildings in both the public and private sectors."

Joseph Kennedy III served as the U.S. Representative for Massachusetts' 4th congressional district from 2013 to 2021. During his tenure, Kennedy was a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

About enVerid HLR TechnologyLegacy commercial HVAC designs rely on expensive heating and cooling of massive volumes of airflow to maintain acceptable indoor air quality, resulting in oversized equipment and wasted energy. To eliminate this waste, enVerid's flagship HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) technology cleans a building's indoor air at a nanoscopic molecular level, reducing heating and cooling costs while improving indoor air quality. Buildings can then invest in smaller, less expensive HVAC systems and realize immediate capital cost savings while benefiting from up to 40% ongoing HVAC energy savings for the life of the building.

All of enVerid's HLR products are fully compliant under ASHRAE's performance-based ventilation design standard, also known as the Indoor Air Quality Procedure (IAQP), which allows building engineers to optimize ventilation rates for indoor air quality and energy efficiency. They are also compliant under the International Mechanical Code and eligible for LEED ® and WELL credits and utility rebates.

Widespread adoption of the IAQP is key to accelerating building sector decarbonization. An analysis by enVerid found that applying the IAQP with advanced filtration in all 9,600 buildings that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) owns and leases would reduce energy consumption by 1.5 billion kWh and eliminate 2.3 million metric tons of CO 2 over a 20-year period. This is equivalent to taking 500,000 cars off the road for one year. Doing the same for all 36,000 school buildings that need to update or replace HVAC systems would save $2.9 billion in up-front capital costs and eliminate 20 billion kWh of energy consumption and 30 million metric tons of CO 2 over 20 years, equivalent to taking 6.5 million cars off the road for one year.

About enVerid Systems, Inc. enVerid Systems helps buildings achieve ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), healthy building, and cost saving goals by improving indoor air quality while saving money and reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. For new HVAC systems, enVerid's award-winning HVAC Load Reduction ® (HLR) modules enable immediate capital cost savings. HLR modules also deliver up to 40% HVAC energy savings and superior indoor air quality in new and existing buildings. enVerid's air filtration products remove particulate and microorganism contamination from indoor air without the significant cost of upgrading mechanical systems and increasing mechanical ventilation rates. enVerid's products are deployed in commercial, academic, and government buildings globally. enVerid's HLR Modules are ASHRAE Standard 62.1, LEED ®, and WELL compliant and eligible for utility rebates. For more information, please visit https://enverid.com.

