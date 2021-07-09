Envara Health Named Winner Of 2021 PACT Enterprise Awards

MALVERN, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envara Health, a venture-backed company focused on advanced nutrition, was named Life Sciences & Healthcare Startup of the Year by the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT) during the organization's 28 th annual Enterprise Awards, held on June 30 th.

Envara Health was recognized for the technology innovation, significant unmet market need, and early commercial traction of its breakthrough product, Encala ® . Encala is a powder, made of plant-based components, that is clinically proven to address fat malabsorption. Over 1.5 billion people worldwide struggle with inadequate fat absorption due to digestive diseases, which includes exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) and other diseases of the pancreas, liver and gastrointestinal tract. Encala provides a source of highly absorbable, needed long chain fats, and improves the absorption of other fats and micronutrients in a meal.

Envara Health was selected by a panel of independent judges consisting of healthcare focused investors, startup CEOs and executives from the region's largest healthcare companies.

"We are honored to be named the Life Sciences & Healthcare Startup of the Year, among other well capitalized and cutting-edge startups," stated Jim O'Connell, CEO of Envara Health. "Our team has worked hard from day one to bring innovation to health and nutrition, and redefine what is possible in the food as medicine model. I am proud of how many people Encala has already helped, and the successful outcomes that patients and clinicians have shared with us. This prestigious recognition from PACT validates the impact we can make."

Since launching in November of 2020, Encala has received reimbursement authorization from 48 different health insurers and is reimbursable in 24 states. As awareness and interest has grown, O'Connell added that the company will place an even greater focus on ensuring broad access for patients who can benefit from Encala.

Samples of Encala for patients and healthcare professionals can be requested now at www.Encala.com.

About Envara Health:

Envara Health is bringing breakthrough science, clinical evidence and meaningful health improvements to the field of nutrition. The company is led by a team of life science and clinical nutrition veterans committed to addressing the widespread problem of malabsorption, and the resulting weight, growth and nutritional deficiencies it causes. Our first product, Encala ®, is a medical food that provides a source of needed, healthy calories, including the essential fatty acids, in an easily absorbable structure. Encala has been tested in multiple clinical studies and has also been shown to improve the absorption of other fat and nutrients from corresponding meals. Envara Health's validated structured lipid platform is enabling the development of a suite of precision nutrient products that will address a broad spectrum of disease states, in both humans and animals. To learn more about Envara Health, visit https://envarahealth.com. For more information about Encala, visit www.Encala.com.

Media Contact: Corrie FisherKNB Communications772-812-3823 CFisher@knbcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envara-health-named-winner-of-2021-pact-enterprise-awards-301328719.html

SOURCE Envara Health