EntTelligence, Impression-based Analytics, Launches With Steve Buck As Partner

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EntTelligence announces its launch which will deliver out-of-home (OOH) marketing analytics to the entertainment community.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EntTelligence announces its launch which will deliver out-of-home (OOH) marketing analytics to the entertainment community. The company will harness data science, machine learning, and a 30,000-person Field Force armed with content listening technology to analyze and interpret OOH initiatives.

Additionally, effective October 1 st, former MarketCast and Comscore executive Steve Buck will join as Partner and Chief Strategy Officer to the newly formed entity.

EntTelligence CEO Rakesh Nigam says - "We are incredibly thrilled for our launch. As entertainment-based intelligence becomes ever more critical in a post-pandemic climate, our unique approach succinctly and effectively measures potential movie consumers. Moreover, we are equally excited to have Steve Buck, who has brought revolutionary currencies to market, join and lead our strategic initiatives."

Buck, a well-respected seasoned film executive, with a long track record of innovation, has been at the forefront of industry evolution for nearly three decades. He has created various industry currencies advancing transactions, communications, and measurement. "I couldn't be more excited to collaborate with this remarkable group of innovators and technologists. Consumer targeting and impression analysis needs are rapidly changing, and with a diverse set of measurement approaches, EntTelligence is uniquely poised to assist content creators of all types," says Buck.

EntTelligence subsumes MovieQu and its technology, currently supporting Hollywood's premiere trailer verification service, MovieMeasure, which will continue to serve in-theater marketing needs.

About EntTelligence

The entertainment community's impression analysis resource combines a distinguished 30,000-person Field Force armed with content listening technology delivering best practices with respect to OOH measurement. The patent-pending approach uniquely combines data science, machine learning, and traditional measurement to analyze marketing initiatives.

EntTelligence partners with motion picture groups, streaming services and all constituents of the entertainment content eco-system to generate efficiency measurement, marketing effectiveness insight, and attribution intelligence.

For more information, visit www.EntTelligence.com.

Press Contact - Press@EntTelligence.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enttelligence-impression-based-analytics-launches-with-steve-buck-as-partner-301137686.html

SOURCE EntTelligence