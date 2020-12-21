Entries Now Being Accepted For The 2020 CAJ Awards Program

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce entries are now being accepted for the 2020 CAJ Awards program, featuring Canada's top investigative journalism award, the Don McGillivray Award.

The deadline for entries is Jan. 18, 2021.

Full information on the 2020 CAJ Awards is now posted on the Awards section of our website.

You can also go directly to the submission site by clicking here .

Members always get the best rates and those considering an entry are encouraged to become a CAJ member as part of entering the awards. For example, CAJ members eligible to submit an individual entry into the Community Written or Community Broadcast categories will have their entry fee waived. CAJ student members submitting individual entries to the Student Award of Excellence pay no entry fee.

"The past year has been an extremely challenging one for Canadian journalists," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare many of the longstanding inequities that exist in Canadian society. But through it all, Canadian journalists have pressed forward, testing their mental and physical limits in an effort to tell compelling stories that both advance the public's understanding of critical issues and demand accountability from those in power."

"The CAJ awards program is an important opportunity to celebrate the best journalism produced by Canadian journalists during this past, unprecedented year," said Jolly.

Finalists for 2020 CAJ Awards will be announced in early spring 2021. Winners will be announced at a virtual gala celebration currently being planned for late May 2021.

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is a professional organization with more than 700 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

