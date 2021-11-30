Entrepreneur William Benson, Close Friend And Advisor To Billionaire Brock Pierce To Helm VirtualCons Division Of Cryptocurrency And NFTs

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Mota, CEO of VirtualCons, Inc. today announced that entrepreneur William Benson has been named president of that company's new Crypto Currency and NFT Division.

"The term 'visionary' might have been coined to describe Mr. Benson's forward-focused, unprecedented creative approaches to business development," said Mr. Mota. "Those very qualities are at the core of VirtualCons' expanding mission."

Mr. Benson is the founder and owner of Benson & Benson, a privately held, Manhattan-based multi-national consulting and real estate investment group specializing in developing and actualizing real estate investment strategies.

In addition, Mr. Benson is the founder and CEO of "Billionaires Row", a global luxury brand which designs, develops, and markets luxury goods for the modern, trend-setting, affluent customer. Its most recent triumph is the development and introduction of Cuvee Billionaire's Row, Brut Rose Grand Cru, dubbed the 'Pink Diamond" of champagnes.

Recently Mr. Benson served as Senior Manager at Tyche Capital Fund, a private asset management firm with over $2 Billion under management. He directed the execution of proprietary transactions and generated revenues for clients, including Fortune 500 companies, start-up media, and emerging technology firms.

Mr. Benson specializes in negotiating and structuring complex business transactions. He leverages his extensive network of media and technology industry relationships to help clients gain visibility, build strategic alliances, and successfully bring their products to market.

"In VirtualCons I sense the same quintessentially American entrepreneurial spirit that has empowered the emergence and growth of now-legendary companies," said Mr. Benson. "As the leader of its Crypto-Currency and NFT Division, I'll work with Mike Mota and his gifted team to expand the definitions of crypto and non-fungible tokens into dominant positions in the entertainment markets."

Mr. Benson is devoted to building financial literacy within all levels of society. He is a close friend and advisor to Brock Pierce, one of the crypto world's truly legendary, extraordinarily successful leaders.

VirtualCons is a new app designed and developed to encourage community connection both digitally and on the ground. We are an online platform for live and virtual events, delivering a powerful social platform while giving our users everything they want in one single app.

