Entrepreneur Names PostNet To Top Franchise List

DENVER, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, has been recognized as a top franchise in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 ®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

After a challenging year for the franchising industry, the 2021 list was highly competitive. The rankings showcase a franchise's ability to adapt and maneuver through difficult times while maintaining outstanding performance and growth.

"The PostNet team continued to provide world-class services to our customers throughout 2020," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "We focus on delivering the results that help our partners thrive on a local and national level. Our placement on this list is a testament to our success and impact on communities and businesses throughout the nation."

Entrepreneur ranked PostNet No. 492 on the Franchise 500 ® list. Franchises are evaluated on five key factors: costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," said Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."

To view PostNet in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

For more information about PostNet, visit https://www.postnet.com/

About PostNetPostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

