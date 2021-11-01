Entravision Radio Network's Shoboy Show Now Syndicated In Washington, DC

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today that the Shoboy Show hosted by Edgar "Shoboy" Sotelo is now also being syndicated in Washington, DC on WLZL-FM.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) - Get Entravision Communications Corporation Class A Report, a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today that the Shoboy Show hosted by Edgar "Shoboy" Sotelo is now also being syndicated in Washington, DC on WLZL-FM. The Shoboy Show is a feel-good entertainment experience that's real, relatable and fun. The program airs on Entravision's Latin Urban Fuego Hot Hits stations and targets the new generation of bilingual Latinos who live the "Spanglish" lifestyle.

Entravision has an exclusive sales agreement to represent the Shoboy Show nationally on a network basis and has been actively expanding the program's market base over the past two years. In 2020, the show launched in McAllen, TX (KKPS 99.5 FM), Sacramento, CA (KHHM 103.5 FM) and Stockton-Modesto, CA (KCVR 98.9 FM) in August; in Albuquerque, New Mexico (KJFA 102.9 AM-FM) in October; and in Salt Lake City, UT (KBMG 106.3 FM) in November.

In 2021, the Shoboy Show debuted in Santa Barbara-Santa Maria, CA (KRTO 97.1 FM) in January, followed by Las Vegas, NV (KRRN 92.7 FM) and Palm Springs, CA (KPST 103.5 FM) in March, and San Diego, CA (XRST 107.7 FM) and Houston, TX (KLOL 101.1 FM) in June. With the Washington, DC market, 11 stations now syndicate the program.

WHERE:El Zol, 107.9, WLZL-FM, Washington, DC

WHEN: 7 - 11 PM ET, as of November 1, 2021

"The Shoboy Show has been a great success across our network," said Chris Munoz, Entravision's EVP of National Sales. "We are thrilled to bring this popular program to our nation's capital and continue to see it grow its listener base."

"We are super excited to be expanding our coast-to-coast reach by joining the amazing "El Zol 107.9" in Washington, DC," said Edgar "Shoboy" Sotelo. "We hope to be able to expand our show into even more cities and communities in the future."

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in fast growing population centers in more than 30 countries across Latin America, Europe and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes digital, television and radio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four core businesses: Entravision Digital, Smadex, Cisneros Interactive and MediaDonuts. Entravision Digital provides branding and performance digital solutions to clients and small- and mid-size businesses throughout the world, including the U.S., Latin America and Europe. Smadex provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms which enable advertisers to effectively execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms. Cisneros Interactive provides unique digital marketing solutions representing major global publishers and ad-tech platforms in Latin America, while also managing the leading digital audio network and solutions player Audio.Ad. MediaDonuts provides digital marketing performance and branding services in the Southeast Asia region and maintains unique commercial partnerships with some of the world's leading digital publishers and social media platforms. Beyond the digital space, Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 47 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about all of our innovative media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on social on LinkedIn and Facebook.

