Entravision Communications Corporation Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) - Get Report, a leading global media and marketing technology company, is proud to announce that the Company has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second time. This prestigious award is based entirely on the feedback of current employees. Approximately 80% of Entravision employees actively identified the Company as a 'great place to work,' which is 19 percentage points higher than that of the average U.S. company.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified for the second time," said Entravision's Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources and Risk Management, Alexander LaBrie. "Ensuring a top-notch employee experience is an everyday priority at Entravision. We owe our success to our entire team of employees who continued to show their incredible dedication to Entravision and our customers even during one of the most difficult years in economic history. We celebrate and thank each and every one of our employees for all they do for our company, which has enabled Entravision to earn such an incredible recognition not once, but twice."

"Receiving a Great Place to Work Certification is not something that comes easily. Rather, it takes ongoing dedication by a company to their overall employee experience from the initial hiring to ongoing workplace development," said Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work, Sarah Lewis Kulin. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company's culture. Earning this designation means that Entravision's employees truly believe that their company is one of the best to work for in the country."

For nearly three decades, Great Place to Work ® has been the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. Companies who receive this prominent certification have proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation to their industries, while job seekers of such companies are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work on a daily basis and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earning a just share of their company's profits with strong opportunities for continued promotion.

Entravision Communications Corporation last earned the Great Place to Work Certification™ in 2017.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work ® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

