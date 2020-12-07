Entravision Announces Participation In The Singular Research Best Of The Uncovered Webinar

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Singular Research Best of the Uncovered Webinar...

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) - Get Report, a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Singular Research Best of the Uncovered Webinar on Thursday, December 10 th. The Company's presentation will begin at 8:30 am PT.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Entravision's Investor Relations website at https://www.entravision.com/investor/. An audio replay will also be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, we offer mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting and pricing. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005160/en/