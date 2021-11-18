Entrada Therapeutics To Present At Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biotechnology company aiming to transform the lives of patients and become the world's foremost intracellular therapeutics company by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.entradatx.com, or by clicking here. A replay will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the event.

About Entrada Therapeutics Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles (EEV™), to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company's EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues with an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV Platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of oligonucleotide-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular disease, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. The Company's lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and a follow-on program targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

