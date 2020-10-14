Enterprise Software Expert Reimagines Oracle NetSuite Guides As A Mystery Novel

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Patterson, Founder of The Vested Group, today announced the publication of The Big Commitment: Solving the Mysteries of Your ERP Implementation. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

Joel Patterson's The Big Commitment is a layman-friendly explanation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. He believes that a business has much to gain from services like Oracle+NetSuite, but the process of maximizing value from the licensing, implementation, and support can be difficult. In order to make ERP more accessible, Patterson chose the unorthodox approach of framing Oracle+NetSuite through a mystery novel.

"I wanted to come up with a final product that carried our message and conveyed the necessary information," Patterson explained. "That said, I wanted to present these lessons in a way that busy people wouldn't see as a chore, but rather a treat."

The Big Commitment shows how utilizing these systems can offer businesses an integrated and upgraded view of their core processes. With a hardboiled mystery serving as the lens, Patterson demonstrates how Oracle+NetSuite enables businesses to collect, store, manage, and analyze data from many business activities. Readers will improve their Oracle+NetSuite skillsets and arm themselves with the knowledge to maximize performance across a wide array of metrics.

The Big Commitment: Solving the Mysteries of Your ERP Implementation is available on Amazon today.

About Joel Patterson Joel Patterson is the Founder of The Vested Group, a Modern Cloud-based ERP, CRM & eCommerce solutions for Growing Companies. He has over twenty years of experience in the consulting industry and has worked with premier firms including Arthur Andersen and Cap Gemini.

Believing that Oracle+NetSuite is the best enterprise software on the market for businesses, he founded The Vested Group to facilitate the licensing, implementation, and support of the cloud-based business management system called Oracle+NetSuite.

Joel earned his degree in Business Administration from Baylor University and currently resides in Plano, TX.

