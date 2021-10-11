Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental Extend Loyalty Benefits Again, Providing Even Greater Flexibility For Valued Customers

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings' car rental brands are once again extending benefits to its most loyal customers. Members of National Car Rental's Emerald Club Executive and Executive Elite, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car's Enterprise Plus Silver, Gold and Platinum elite tiers whose tier status were set to expire on Feb. 28, 2022, will now be extended through Feb. 28, 2023. In addition, Emerald Club Program Free Days, previously set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021, will now roll over through Dec. 31, 2022.

"We recognize the plans of many travelers continue to be impacted during these dynamic times and that many of our loyalty members may have not had the chance to use their hard-earned benefits," said Randal Narike, Executive Vice President, Global Mobility and Customer Experience at Enterprise Holdings. "These extensions are a way to provide some added flexibility and to thank our most loyal customers."

This is the latest in a series of loyalty extensions from Enterprise and National. Last year, both Enterprise Plus and Emerald Club were first in the industry to announce extensions to elite tiers for a full year, lengthening the expiration date to Feb. 28, 2022. National's Emerald Club also extended the use of its program Free Days for a full year to Dec. 31, 2021.

Enterprise's leadership in customer service was recently recognized by Travel + Leisure readers around the globe, who voted Enterprise Rent-A-Car the World's Best Car Rental Company in 2021. Customers selected the brand for its dependability, frictionless experience and above-and-beyond customer service.

National Car Rental also took home top honors from Travel + Leisure, earning the No. 2 spot. Voters recognized National for the ease and convenience of its Emerald Club, which allows customers to bypass the counter and choose any vehicle at more than 70 participating Emerald Aisle locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"We have led the car rental industry in loyalty tier extensions and point rollovers throughout the critical past 18 months, and we'll continue to provide robust loyalty benefits to support our customers and to make traveling for them as easy and convenient as possible," said Narike.

Newsweek also recognized the company's leadership, awarding National and Enterprise the top two spots, respectively, on its list of America's Best Loyalty Programs for 2021 for Car Rental in the Transportation and Travel category.

About Enterprise HoldingsEnterprise Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobility solutions, owning and operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offer extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Holdings manages a diverse fleet of nearly 1.7 million vehicles through a network of more than 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in nearly 100 countries and territories. For more information about Enterprise Holdings Inc., visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

