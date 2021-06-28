Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market In The US To Grow By $ 20.54 Billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US is expected to grow by USD 20.54 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report

The enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US will witness a Neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in the US Participants: AccuwareAccuware offers the product named Dragonfly Visual Positioning System.

AiRISTA Flow Inc.AiRISTA Flow Inc. offers the Sofia app. It provides real-time insights about patient, staff, and asset locations to optimize care delivery.

Aislelabs Inc.Aislelabs Inc. offers the app feature iBeacon. It can be added to the app Aislelabs connect. The feature guides smartphones with the precise location in indoor locations.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/enterprise-indoor-location-based-services-market-industry-in-us-analysis

Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in the US 2021-2025: SegmentationEnterprise indoor location-based services market in US is segmented as below:

Technology

RFID



Bluetooth



Wi-Fi



Others

The enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US is driven by proximity marketing. In addition, the asset tracking is expected to trigger the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 48% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70629

Related Report on Information Technology Include: Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market- The endpoint detection and response market is segmented by end-user (enterprises and individual customers), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Big Data Market- The big data market is segmented by type (services and software) and geography ( North America, APAC, MEA, Europe, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/enterprise-indoor-location-based-services-market-industry-in-us-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-indoor-location-based-services-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by--20-54-billion--technavio-301320060.html

SOURCE Technavio