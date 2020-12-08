Enterprise Customers Can Tap Into The Power Of The Lumen Platform With Lumen® Edge Compute

DENVER, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern enterprise applications are increasingly required to operate close to the point of digital interaction. Lumen Technologies (LUMN) now delivers customers the platform they need to extend their high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications out to the cloud edge with the launch of Lumen Edge Compute. Lumen Edge Compute brings together the power of the company's expansive global fiber network, on-demand networking, and integrated security to allow for quick and efficient deployment of applications and workloads at the edge, closer to the action. Lumen customers can leverage low-latency, secure and scalable high-performance capabilities delivered via bare metal-as-a-service on the Lumen platform.

Organizations can deploy applications and workloads at the cloud edge via bare metal-as-a-service on the Lumen platform.

"This is a game changer - real-time application hosting, data processing and storage capabilities for enterprises that need to deliver emerging technologies and applications at the edge," said Shaun Andrews, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Lumen Technologies. "Enterprises around the globe can now leverage highly distributed bare metal on the Lumen platform, giving them more capability to drive new digital experiences for their customers."

Lumen Edge Compute offers dedicated, pay-as-you-go server hardware hosted in distributed locations and connected to the Lumen global fiber network. Enterprises and public sector organizations can benefit from:

Superior application performance from running on edge nodes designed for single-digit millisecond latency over the Lumen global fiber network.

Improved control and performance with the ability to run applications and workloads on a unified platform. Customers can focus efforts on developing applications and bringing them to market rather than on time-consuming infrastructure deployment.

Enhanced security and connectivity with dedicated, single tenancy servers designed to isolate and protect data and deliver high-performance networking across the company's extensive and deeply peered global backbone.

Cost savings with the ability to turn bare metal servers on and off as needed with pay-as-you-go flexibility.

Key Facts:

Lumen Edge Compute is designed to meet 98% of the U.S. enterprise demand within 5 milliseconds of latency.

Lumen has six edge nodes currently operational across the U.S., with plans to turn-up additional locations in the U.S. and globally.

Lumen offers flexible application delivery over 3.5 million miles of high-capacity, low-loss fiber.

Additional Resources:

For more information on Lumen edge computing solutions visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/solutions/edge-computing.html

About Lumen Technologies:Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about Lumen's network, edge cloud, security and communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /Lumentechnologies, Twitter: @Lumentechco, Facebook: /Lumentechnologies, Instagram: @Lumentechnologies and YouTube: /Lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc.

* The Lumen brand was launched on September 14, 2020. As a result, CenturyLink, Inc. is referred to as Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen. The legal name CenturyLink, Inc. is expected to be formally changed to Lumen Technologies, Inc. upon the completion of all applicable requirements.

