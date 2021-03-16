Enterprise Asset Management Market By Application, Component, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Market by Application, Component, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical (Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from USD 3.3 billion in 2020.

Digital business transformation has entered a more challenging and urgency-driven phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global giants are providing customers with cost-effective and productive digital solutions as every industry is economically hard-hit from the pandemic.

The sudden shutdowns of organizations and institutions increased the demand for cloud solutions and other online services. In current times, the EAM market is profitable for EAM vendors as several companies from diverse verticals are progressively adopting cloud-based solutions and services. This market is expected to grow further in North America and Europe, whereas it is expected to hold a significant growth rate in APAC, Latin America, and MEA. Factors such as the increased adoption of cloud among SMEs and the Work From Home (WFH) business model due to COVID-19 are expected to drive the market growth.

Need for extending the life span of assets with the help of advanced technologies

Digitization across different verticals is creating new opportunities for organizations to optimize their relationships with customers. Many asset-intensive organizations are focusing on investing in new and groundbreaking technologies to radically transform and improve their operational processes. In today's highly competitive business environment, asset-intensive businesses succeed and fail based on how they manage complexities in the face of increased competition. Best-in-class organizations are embracing emerging technologies, such as AR, IoT, AI, predictive maintenance, digital twin, and telematics, as the next big thing in industrial services would be to accurately forecast the future of physical assets. The impact of EAM solutions is more than just boosting the bottom line. According to a few primary respondents and industry experts, organizations readily adopt modern EAM solutions to increase the longevity of assets.

The Manufacturing vertical expected to hold the largest market share in 2020.

The manufacturing vertical includes automotive, aerospace, heavy machinery, chemicals, and electronics and semiconductors. It is transforming its business functions, such as integration of supply chains, product designing, inventory management, and product deliveries. Manufacturing organizations have disconnected systems and departments working through information silos, making it complex for the EAM system to work with other IT systems. This information isolation prevents the efficient management of assets throughout their lifecycle. Inventory and asset management is considered as the most critical aspect of manufacturing businesses. In case inventory runs out of stock, or there is an unplanned breakdown, the production output would decrease, deliveries would get delayed, and work would be interrupted. This would cost a hefty amount to manufacturers.

North America to hold the largest market size and the Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technology adoption, and the demand for digitization is driven by various initiatives carried out by different governments and large enterprises in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India, and Indonesia are leading this technology adoption, which includes embracing new-age technologies such as AI, edge, IoT, analytics, and cloud. The region houses a large number of enterprises related to manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, chemicals, and aerospace, which is further expected to drive the demand for EAM. Rapid advancements in telecommunications, cloud computing, and IoT have led several organizations to adopt cloud-based strategies.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Eam Market4.2 Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 20264.3 Market, by Deployment Model, 20204.4 Market, by Organization Size, 20204.5 Market, by Vertical, 2020 Vs. 20264.6 Market: Regional Scenario, 2020-2026

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Shift from Legacy Asset Management Methods to Modern Asset Management by Enterprises5.2.1.2 Rising Popularity of Saas-Based EAM Solutions5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Gaining a 360-Degree View of Assets5.2.1.4 Increased Usage of IoT Platforms and Devices to Manage Enterprise Assets5.2.1.5 Elimination of Overheads Caused Due to Adherence to Compliance5.2.1.6 Convergence of Technologies Such as Ai, IoT, and Analytics5.2.1.7 Increase in Mobility Usage Among End-users5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Regulatory Compliance Issues5.2.2.2 Concerns Over Data Security and Confidentiality5.2.2.3 Implementation Challenges for Enterprises with Diverse Operational Structures5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Need for Extending the Life Span of Assets with the Help of Advanced Technologies5.2.3.2 Adoption of a Digital Asset Management Strategy to Drive Better Return on Assets5.2.3.3 Integration of Eam with Third-Party Erp Systems5.2.3.4 Data-Driven Asset Management5.2.3.5 Inclination of Organizations Toward Cloud-Based Deployments to Overcome On-Premises Limitations5.2.3.6 Surge in Asset Management Workloads During the COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Difficulty in Collecting, Analyzing, and Using Data5.2.4.2 Selecting the Right Mix of Solutions5.3 Covid-19-Driven Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Ecosystem5.6 Enterprise Asset Management: Impact of COVID-195.7 Use Cases5.7.1 Use Case 1: Infor5.7.2 Use Case 2: Aptean5.7.3 Use Case 3: Emaint5.7.4 Use Case 4: Ezofficeinventory5.7.5 Use Case 5: Asset Panda5.7.6 Use Case 6: Kloudgin5.7.7 Use Case 7: Pazo5.8 Technology Analysis5.8.1 Cloud/Software as a Service5.8.2 Machine Learning5.8.3 Mobility5.8.4 Internet of Things5.8.5 Augmented Reality5.8.6 Artificial Intelligence5.9 Patent Analysis5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.11 Regulations5.12 Pricing Analysis

6 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Application6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers6.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Asset Lifecycle Management6.3 Inventory Management6.4 Work Order Management6.5 Labor Management6.6 Predictive Maintenance6.7 Facility Management6.8 Other Applications

7 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Components: Market Drivers7.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Solutions7.3 Services

8 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Deployment Model8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Deployment Models: Market Drivers8.1.2 Deployment Models: COVID-19 Impact8.2 On-Premises8.3 Cloud

9 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact9.2 Large Enterprises9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers10.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact10.2 Manufacturing10.3 Energy and Utilities10.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences10.5 Transportation and Logistics10.6 IT and Telecommunications10.7 Government and Public Sector10.8 Education10.9 Other Verticals

11 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.6 Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Market Share of Top Vendors12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant12.4.1 Definitions and Methodology12.4.2 Star12.4.3 Emerging Leaders12.4.4 Pervasive12.4.5 Participants12.5 SME Evaluation Quadrant12.5.1 Definitions and Methodology12.5.2 Progressive Companies12.5.3 Responsive Companies12.5.4 Dynamic Companies12.5.5 Starting Blocks12.6 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles13.1 Major Players13.1.1 IBM13.1.2 SAP13.1.3 Oracle13.1.4 Infor13.1.5 IFS13.1.6 ABB13.1.7 Intelligent Process Solutions13.1.8 Maintenance Connection13.1.9 Aveva 13.1.10 Aptean 13.1.11 Emaint 13.1.12 CGI 13.1.13 Upkeep 13.1.14 Rfgen Software 13.1.15 Assetworks 13.1.16 Ultimo13.2 SME Profiles13.2.1 Asset Panda13.2.2 Ezofficeinventory13.2.3 Pazo13.2.4 Ezmaintain13.2.5 Innomaint13.2.6 Asset Infinity13.2.7 Fracttal13.2.8 Kloudgin13.2.9 Maintain X 13.2.10 Limble CMMS 13.2.11 TrackX 13.2.12 Cheqroom 13.2.13 The Asset Guardian 13.2.14 Fleetio 13.2.15 GoCodes 13.2.16 Redlist 13.2.17 Aladdin

14 Adjacent Market14.1 Introduction14.2 Asset Performance Management Market

15 Appendix15.1 Discussion Guide15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal15.3 Available Customizations15.4 Related Reports15.5 Author Details

