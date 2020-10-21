Entergy To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On October 28

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) will report its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Company leaders will conduct a conference call to discuss financial results at 10 a.m. CT the same day. Listen to a live webcast of the call at entergy.com/investors or by dialing (844) 309-6569 and use conference ID 7684714.

From time to time, Entergy posts new and/or revised materials on its website and on social media and anticipates doing so in connection with this event. The presentation materials and an archived replay of the webcast will be available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at entergy.com/investors.

About Entergy CorporationEntergy Corporation (ETR) - Get Report is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

Additional investor information can be accessed at entergy.com/investors.

