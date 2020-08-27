Entergy Crews Assessing Damages, Restoring Power As Hurricane Laura Travels North

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Entergy's storm team are assessing damages and restoring power where it is safe to do so after Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning near Cameron as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, causing widespread damage to Entergy's electrical system and knocking out power to customers across Louisiana and east Texas.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, approximately 360,000 customers throughout Entergy's service territories were without power. While restoration efforts are beginning behind Laura in Texas and Louisiana, additional outages are occurring as the powerful storm travels north into Arkansas. Laura brought storm surge, heavy rain and sustained winds of up to 145 mph when it made landfall along the Gulf Coast.

"In addition to responding to additional outages as Laura moves through the Entergy service area, our storm team will now begin the process of assessing damage, restoring power where it is safe to do so and executing the plan that brings electric service back to critical infrastructure and the largest number of customers the fastest," said Eli Viamontes, Entergy's vice president of utility distribution operations. "This is going to be a marathon, not a sprint, so we are asking that our customers be patient with us and other first responders as we work to recover safely. Although this storm situation is unique in many ways, we have been through this before and, together, we will get through it again."

Entergy is continuing to add personnel to a restoration team of more than 13,000 that includes workers from 27 states either in our territory or on their way to the storm-ravaged areas. The company follows a methodical plan of power restoration that has proven effective during past storms. First, crews concentrate on restoring power to critical community infrastructure and essential services such as hospitals, water treatment plants, police and fire stations and communication systems. Then, resources are directed to work that safely restores the greatest number of customers as quickly as possible.

Entergy urges customers to keep streets open for local emergency vehicles and workers as they begin to repair and rebuild portions of the electrical system. Additionally, crews will continue to practice social distancing and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and all those involved, please stay away from work zones.

Stay InformedEntergy will keep customers informed throughout the company's response. Here is how customers can get information:

Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest .

The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Follow us on Social MediaSocial media plays an important role in keeping customers informed, and the company places a high priority on updating its social media channels throughout an event. Customers can follow Entergy on Facebook and Twitter.

About Entergy CorporationEntergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

entergy.com facebook.com/EntergyTwitter: @Entergy

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-crews-assessing-damages-restoring-power-as-hurricane-laura-travels-north-301119925.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation