Entergy Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment To Shareholders

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Entergy Corporation (ETR) - Get Report has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.95 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable September 1, to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2021.

Entergy has paid a common stock dividend to shareholders continuously since 1988.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

