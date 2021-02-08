Entera Bio Initiates New Research Program For Oral GLP-2

‒ Program Leverages Entera's Platform for Potential Development of Oral GLP-2 Analogs for Gastrointestinal and Other Indications ‒ ‒ GLP-2 Analogs Currently Administered Via Daily Injection to Treat Short Bowel Syndrome ‒

BOSTON, Mass. & JERUSALEM, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, today announced a new research program for an oral glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) analog based on the Company's platform technology. GLP-2, a peptide produced in the intestine and the central nervous system via the brainstem and hypothalamus, is known to enhance intestinal absorption, specifically the increased absorption of nutrients.

The only GLP-2 analog currently on the market, teduglutide, was approved in 2012 as a once daily injection for the treatment of short bowel syndrome in the U.S. and Europe, registering global sales of $574 million in 2019. In preclinical models, Entera's oral formulation of a GLP-2 analog has shown a comparable pharmacokinetic profile to a subcutaneous injection. The ability of GLP-2 analogs to improve intestinal function, combined with new findings about the gut-bone and gut-brain connections, indicates these peptides may also have a role in the treatment of other diseases.

"We see significant potential for Entera's platform technology beyond our lead programs in human parathyroid hormone. GLP-2 is a very good fit with our platform from a technical perspective and also meets our strategic objective of developing patient friendly, orally delivered drugs to improve convenience and compliance, while lowering treatment costs," stated Entera CEO Spiros Jamas. "GLP-2 analogs are an important category of new therapies for many metabolic diseases and therefore we believe this product candidate is well positioned for partnering opportunities."

Entera's platform technology, which enables the oral delivery of large molecules, has the potential for use in biologics which represented approximately 30% of all U.S. FDA drug approvals between 2015 and 2018, and $20 billion in annual sales.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company's proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company's most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in Phase 2 clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.

