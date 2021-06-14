Enter The West MI 60 Strong Calendar Contest: Celebrate Life After 60!

Nominate an Inspirational Senior Between ages 60 and 69 To Be Featured on the West MI 60 Strong Calendar!

GRAND RAPIDS and TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You, or someone you know, could be featured as a "pin up" in the 2022 West MI 60 Strong calendar, an exclusive calendar showcasing inspirational "60 somethings" and highlighting West Michigan events and activities. In addition to appearing in the calendar, winners receive "celebrity treatment" with a professional photo shoot and compensation for their modeling time.

Anyone age 18 or older can nominate a friend or family member -- age 60 to 69 -- who has achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby or given back to others in some way. Perhaps the candidate is fighting a chronic condition or caring for someone who is.

Here's how it works:

Log on to www.WestMI60strong.com and submit an application form, 200-400 word essay, head shot and full-length photo by Friday, September 3 .

www.WestMI60strong.com and submit an application form, 200-400 word essay, head shot and full-length photo by . Those who nominate winning candidates receive a $50 gift certificate.

West MI 60 Strong candidates must be between the ages of 60 and 69 on Sept. 1, 2021, and a resident of Allegan, Antrim, Barry, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kalkaska, Kent, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren, Wexford Counties.

Celebrity judges will select 12 winners who exemplify how life after sixty can be a vibrant and active time. Contestants are judged on their commitment to leading an active lifestyle, community involvement, volunteerism and how they are inspirational to others.

Winners must be available Wednesday, September 22, through Saturday, September 25, 2021. Questions? Email us at WestMI60Strong@AnswerHealthSCA.com. All proceeds from the calendar will benefit Senior Neighbors.

About Answer Health Senior Care AdvantageAnswer Health is proud to announce the West MI 60 Strong contest in conjunction with the launch of Answer Health Senior Care Advantage, a program designed to provide seamless and greater coordination of care for their senior patients.

