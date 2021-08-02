Entenmann's® Donuts Announces Finalists For "EntenMAN Of The Year"

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nominations for Entenmann's Donuts "EntenMAN of the Year" Father's Day Contest have been submitted and there are some seriously sweet father figures out there! After reading through thousands of entries, a panel of judges has narrowed the submissions down to five heartwarming stories. Now it's up to donut fans to help decide who will receive the "EntenMAN of the Year" title in addition to other sweet prizes, including free Entenmann's Donuts for a year and a VIP all-expenses-paid Daytona Race Trip package.

Each finalist has submitted an original short video describing why they deserve the title, which fans can now view and help their favorite finalist bring home the title by casting their votes at www.EntenmanOfTheYear.com from August 2 through August 6.

The "EntenMAN of the Year" Finalists are:

Jeffery C. ( Lompoc, Calif. ) nominated by his daughter, Brittiny

) nominated by his daughter, Brittiny Anthony G. ( Bordentown, N.J. ) nominated by his stepmother, Corrine

) nominated by his stepmother, Corrine Michael E. ( Independence, Mo. ) nominated by his spouse, Stacie

) nominated by his spouse, Stacie Paul W. ( Lehi, Utah ) nominated by his wife, Jen

) nominated by his wife, Jen John B. ( Troy, Mich. ) nominated by his wife, Lisa

"We were overwhelmed by the number of heartfelt nominations and incredible stories about people across the country who have made an impact," said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann's. "We want to thank all of the nominators for recognizing the father figure in their life, and we can't wait for fans to get in on the sweetness and help us decide who will claim the highly anticipated title of 'EntenMAN of the Year!'''

The winner of the Grand Prize package will be announced in August. The nominee with the second highest score will be deemed the First Prize winner and will receive free Entenmann's Donuts for a year in addition to a race-used, Entenmann's-autographed driver fire suit. The remaining finalists and nominators of each of the five finalists will all receive free Entenmann's Donuts for a year.

For more information, including official rules, please visit www.EntenmanOfTheYear.com.

About Entenmann's ® BakeryEntenmann's history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann's markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually - one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann's Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

About Bimbo Bakeries USABimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold ®, Artesano™, Ball Park ®, Bimbo®, Boboli ®, Brownberry ®, Entenmann's ®, Little Bites ®, Marinela ®, Mrs Baird's ®, Oroweat ®, Sara Lee ®, Stroehmann ® and Thomas' ®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

