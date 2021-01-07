Entasis Therapeutics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that Dr. Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference being held January 11-14, 2021.

The Company's presentation will be available on demand starting Monday, January 11 th, 2021 at 6:00 AM ET, to those attending the conference virtually.

About EntasisEntasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis' pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

